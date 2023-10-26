Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Canoeboot 20231026 Released As Another Fork Of Coreboot-Downstream Libreboot
Canoeboot is the evolution of Leah Rowe's nonGENuine Boot project, which is also a fork of their own Libreboot. The nonGENuine Boot fork stems from a falling out after Leah Rowe previously called it GNU Boot and that leading to trademark disputes with the original GNU Boot project. Yes, it's quite a mess of these Coreboot downstreams that ultimately all have a shared goal around driving more open-source system firmware/BIOS replacements but with varying degrees of stricter source requirements than upstream Coreboot.
The Canoeboot project is described as providing boot firmware for x86 and ARM systems as a replacement to proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware. This Canoeboot 20231026 release doesn't pull in any new motherboard support but over the prior "nonGeNUine Boot" code does merge in build system improvements and new features from Libreboot. This means there is now GRUB LUKS2 support, simplified commands in the build system, source code audits, updated U-Boot integration, and more.
Those wishing to learn more about this Canoeboot project can do so at Canoeboot.org.