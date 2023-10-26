Canoeboot 20231026 Released As Another Fork Of Coreboot-Downstream Libreboot

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 27 October 2023 at 07:37 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Leah Rowe has announced the inaugural release of Canoeboot, what is another fork of Leah's own Libreboot that continues to serve as a free software minded fork of Coreboot.

Canoeboot is the evolution of Leah Rowe's nonGENuine Boot project, which is also a fork of their own Libreboot. The nonGENuine Boot fork stems from a falling out after Leah Rowe previously called it GNU Boot and that leading to trademark disputes with the original GNU Boot project. Yes, it's quite a mess of these Coreboot downstreams that ultimately all have a shared goal around driving more open-source system firmware/BIOS replacements but with varying degrees of stricter source requirements than upstream Coreboot.

Canoeboot logo


The Canoeboot project is described as providing boot firmware for x86 and ARM systems as a replacement to proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware. This Canoeboot 20231026 release doesn't pull in any new motherboard support but over the prior "nonGeNUine Boot" code does merge in build system improvements and new features from Libreboot. This means there is now GRUB LUKS2 support, simplified commands in the build system, source code audits, updated U-Boot integration, and more.

Those wishing to learn more about this Canoeboot project can do so at Canoeboot.org.
