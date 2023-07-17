GNU Boot 20230717 Released For Freeing The Firmware On Some Old Hardware
GNU Boot 20230717 has been released as the fork of Libreboot that in turn is a downstream of Coreboot focused on providing system firmware support only where they are fully free software. With GNU Boot the game is upped further by removing select motherboard ports and documentation where they do not comply with the GNU System Distribution Guidelines.
GNU Boot 20230717 is quite similar to the recent Libreboot releases but stripping out the boards/documentation not complying with the GNU FSDG. Both GNU Boot and Libreboot continue to be managed by developer Leah Rowe.
New with GNU Boot 20230717 is now supporting the Dell Latitude E6400, ASUS Chromebook Flip C101, and Samsung Chromebook Plus devices. There are also updates for the aging ASUS KFSN4-DRE, KCMA-D8, KGPE-D16 motherboards. Yes, boards from the old AMD Opteron days continue to be worked on by Libreboot / GNU Boot.
There are also GNU Boot build system updates and other changes with this Libreboot fork. More details on the updated GNU Boot release via the GNU Boot project site.
