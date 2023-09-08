Coreboot-Based Dasharo Updated For MSI Z690-A With Raptor Lake S, MSI FLASHBIOS

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 12 September 2023 at 04:30 PM EDT. 4 Comments
COREBOOT
The firmware folks at 3mdeb have released Dasharo 1.1.2 for the MSI PRO Z690-A motherboard. In case you missed it, last year 3mdeb ported Coreboot/Dasharo to select MSI desktop motherboards that are readily available in retail channels and supporting the latest Intel processors. This started with the MSI PRO Z690-A and since extended to the Z790 series. 3mdeb has released an updated Dasharo build with some new features for replacing the proprietary BIOS on these motherboards.

Dasharo/Coreboot for the supported MSI motherboards is quite a treat compared to Coreboot mostly being found on select Linux laptops, Google Chromebooks, and then for desktop hardware often relegated to generations-old platforms. Thanks to 3mdeb, one can go buy one of these MSI motherboards and easily flash and begin running with this free and largely open-source alternative to the proprietary BIOS/firmware shipped by MSI. It's a real treat for supporting latest-generation processors, the newest desktop features, and being motherboards that are readily available in retail channels without a significant cost premium compared to other choices like say the POWER-based Raptor systems.

MSI Z690-A
A Dream Come True: Running Coreboot On A Modern, Retail Desktop Motherboard


With Dasharo 1.1.2 for the MSI PRO Z690-A they have extended their firmware solution with MSI FlashBIOS recovery support, Raptor Lake S CPU support on the Z690 board, support for logo customization of the initial firmware screen, a Firmware Update Mode feature, and a number of bugs fixed. With the MSI FlashBIOS Recovery support, there is greater reassurance against potentially bricking your motherboard in the event the firmware flashing goes awry.


More details on the updated 3mdeb Dasharo build via the 3mdeb blog.
4 Comments
Related News
Initial AMD EPYC Genoa Support Added To Coreboot, New Onyx Motherboard Target
Coreboot 4.21 Brings More System76 Laptops, Star Labs & MSI Z790-P Support
Coreboot Lands Support For The MSI PRO Z790-P Motherboards
Coreboot's amdfwtool Updated For EPYC Genoa
Coreboot Lands Support For The HP EliteBook 820 G2
System76 Darter Pro 9 / Serval WS 13 / Galago Pro 7 Land In Upstream Coreboot
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6
Intel Arc Graphics Enjoy Another Open-Source Vulkan Driver Performance Optimization
GNOME 45.rc Brings GDM Wayland Multi-Seat, More libadwaita Adoption