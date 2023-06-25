Coreboot Lands Support For The MSI PRO Z790-P Motherboards

24 August 2023
Upstreamed into the Coreboot Git repository this week is the ability to run on the MSI PRO Z790-P DDR4 and DDR5 motherboards for enjoying a latest-generation Intel desktop motherboard that is readily available as an alternative to using the proprietary BIOS implementations.

Thanks to the work of the 3mdeb consulting firm, last year they worked on porting Coreboot to a modern Intel Alder Lake motherboard at the time and one that is readily available in retail channels -- a stark contrast to mainline Coreboot support mostly being found on older platforms, Google Chromebooks, or other select notebooks and other devices but rarely on current consumer-grade desktop motherboards.

It's been great running Coreboot/Dasharo on the MSI Z690-A DDR WiFi motherboard and certainly opens the door for enthusiasts/hobbyists to have the option to experiment with Coreboot on a relatively low-cost motherboard.

Since then there's been, of course, newer motherboards coming to market to pair optimally with Raptor Lake. Dasharo has managed to get Dasharo/Coreboot working on the MSI PRO Z790-P DDR4/DDR5 motherboards and have upstreamed their work into Coreboot.

MSI Z790-P


This commit to mainline Coreboot this week adds that MSI PRO Z790-P DDR4/DDR5 (WiFi) support and has been successfully tested with Intel Raptor Lake CPUs and booting to Ubuntu Linux.

The MSI PRO Z790-P WiFi DDR4 variant is currently retailing for around $189 while the DDR5 version goes for about $209.
