Coreboot Lands Support For The MSI PRO Z790-P Motherboards
Thanks to the work of the 3mdeb consulting firm, last year they worked on porting Coreboot to a modern Intel Alder Lake motherboard at the time and one that is readily available in retail channels -- a stark contrast to mainline Coreboot support mostly being found on older platforms, Google Chromebooks, or other select notebooks and other devices but rarely on current consumer-grade desktop motherboards.
It's been great running Coreboot/Dasharo on the MSI Z690-A DDR WiFi motherboard and certainly opens the door for enthusiasts/hobbyists to have the option to experiment with Coreboot on a relatively low-cost motherboard.
Since then there's been, of course, newer motherboards coming to market to pair optimally with Raptor Lake. Dasharo has managed to get Dasharo/Coreboot working on the MSI PRO Z790-P DDR4/DDR5 motherboards and have upstreamed their work into Coreboot.
This commit to mainline Coreboot this week adds that MSI PRO Z790-P DDR4/DDR5 (WiFi) support and has been successfully tested with Intel Raptor Lake CPUs and booting to Ubuntu Linux.
The MSI PRO Z790-P WiFi DDR4 variant is currently retailing for around $189 while the DDR5 version goes for about $209.