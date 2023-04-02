Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Alder Lake Motherboard With Coreboot/Dasharo Support On Sale For $153 USD
Since last year consulting firm 3mdeb has been working on porting Coreboot and their downstream Dasharo to the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 motherboard that is readily available from major Internet retailers.
3mdeb has provided binary releases for easily flashing Dasharo onto this motherboard and upstreamed the code into Coreboot while still contingent upon Intel FSP blobs.
They have provided new Dasharo updates since then including to enable the DDR5 version of the motherboard.
You can read more about my own testing of this board and the experience in A Dream Come True: Running Coreboot On A Modern, Retail Desktop Motherboard.
Last year I bought the motherboard for $230 USD and it's been in that $220~230 price point for much of the past year. Now though Amazon is listing this motherboard for its lowest price ever at just over $150 USD.
As of this weekend the Amazon.com product page (affiliate link) or the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 lists the retail board for just $153 USD.
It's a nice deal if wanting to assemble an Intel Alder Lake system on the low-end and want to experiment with running Coreboot/Dasharo as an alternative to proprietary BIOS implementations.