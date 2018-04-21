Collabora Online 3.2 Supports Chart Creation, Other Features
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 21 April 2018 at 07:10 AM EDT. 1 Comment
A new version of Collabora Online is now available, the web-based open-source office suite derived from the cloud version of LibreOffice.

Collabora Online 3.2 now supports Chart creation from their web-based office suite, data validation in the Calc spreadsheet utility is now correctly handled, context menu spell checking support, improved column formatting, reduced dialog flickering, a new scripting API for integrators, and a range of other enhancements.

Those wishing to learn more about the Collabora Online 3.2 web office suite based on LibreOffice can find all of the details on this week's release via CollaboraOffice.com.
