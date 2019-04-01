100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 June 2019 at 06:56 PM EDT. 6 Comments
For those wondering how Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux is comparing to the Arch-based Manjaro Linux distribution, here are a number of benchmarks on the same Intel Core i7 8700K in seeing how these rolling-release distros are competing for summer 2019.

More than 100 benchmarks were run on Clear Linux and Manjaro Linux using their latest releases for providing the very latest packages.

The same Intel Core i7 8700K system with 16GB of RAM and NVMe solid-state storage was used as a good example distribution for comparing these distros. Some Debian Buster tests on the i7-8700K are also coming in shortly for adding to the comparison.


Of 119 tests carried out on both Clear Linux and Manjaro, Clear Linux won 90 of them or 75.6%. If taking the geometric mean of those 100+ tests, Clear Linux came out to an average of being 7% faster than this easy-to-use Arch Linux platform.

The other motivation for doing a quick two-way comparison was for working on some new pts_Graph improvements for the Phoronix Test Suite... Such as this new display:


(This display is obviously only showing the test results with a measurable difference between these two Linux operating systems. Feedback on this new two-way graphic display is certainly welcome by commenting on this article in the forums... More graphing work underway for Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.)

Those wanting to dig through all these data points in full between Clear Linux and Manjaro can find them via the OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
