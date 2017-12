Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete

Christian Schaller who has long been involved in GNOME/Fedora development while serving as a senior software engineering manager at Red Hat and formerly with Collabora has some bold predictions about 2018 for open-source software.Schaller has done a wonderful job piloting Fedora Workstation from a technical perspective and with his close involvement on the Fedora/GNOME/GStreamer fronts has some interesting ideas about what may happen in 2018:- Meson becomes the defacto build system in the Linux community.- Rust puts itself on a trajector to replace C/C++ for low-level programming.- Apple declines as a PC vendor.- Traditional Linux distribution packaging for desktop applications will start fading in favor of Flatpak.- Linux graphics will become competitive across the board. Though part of this he thinks that Aspyr/Feral Linux game ports by the end of 2018 will begin performing as well as the Windows games.- The H.265 format will be considred a failure and moving forward all new codecs will be open-source / royalty free.What do you think of Christian's predictions? What else do you think might come for open-source/Linux in 2018? You can read his 2018 predictions in full via his GNOME.org . Be sure to share with us in the forums what you hope will come of 2018.