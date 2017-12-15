Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 December 2017 at 07:47 AM EST. 27 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Christian Schaller who has long been involved in GNOME/Fedora development while serving as a senior software engineering manager at Red Hat and formerly with Collabora has some bold predictions about 2018 for open-source software.

Schaller has done a wonderful job piloting Fedora Workstation from a technical perspective and with his close involvement on the Fedora/GNOME/GStreamer fronts has some interesting ideas about what may happen in 2018:

- Meson becomes the defacto build system in the Linux community.

- Rust puts itself on a trajector to replace C/C++ for low-level programming.

- Apple declines as a PC vendor.

- Traditional Linux distribution packaging for desktop applications will start fading in favor of Flatpak.

- Linux graphics will become competitive across the board. Though part of this he thinks that Aspyr/Feral Linux game ports by the end of 2018 will begin performing as well as the Windows games.

- The H.265 format will be considred a failure and moving forward all new codecs will be open-source / royalty free.

What do you think of Christian's predictions? What else do you think might come for open-source/Linux in 2018? You can read his 2018 predictions in full via his GNOME.org. Be sure to share with us in the forums what you hope will come of 2018.
27 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Cryptsetup 2.0 Released With LUKS2 Format Support
POCL 1.0 RC1 Adds Experimental CUDA Backend, Full OpenCL 1.2 Support
PHP 7.2 Provides Modest Performance Boost Over PHP 7.1
PHP 7.2 Officially Released
Blender Has A Beautiful New Benchmark: Barbershop
Darling Is Still Active With A Goal To Run macOS Apps On Linux
Popular News
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support