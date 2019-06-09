Chamferwm Is Still Kicking As A Vulkan-Powered X11 Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 9 June 2019 at 05:39 AM EDT.
While waiting on a flight delay yesterday, I was trolling through GitHub checking out different open-source projects, in this case Vulkan projects, and pleased to see that Chamferwm still exists. For those that missed our earlier coverage of Chamferwm months ago, it's a Vulkan-powered X11 compositor / window manager.

Chamferwm was first covered on Phoronix at the start of the year as a Vulkan-powered X11 window manager making use of Vulkan rather than OpenGL or no hardware acceleration. It's still among the first Vulkan X11 or Wayland powered projects but we expect there to eventually be an uptick in such initiatives once Vulkan support can be assumed across almost all desktop hardware/software stacks.


This tiling window manager with Vulkan compositing is still seeing active development (the most recent commit being this weekend) and it supports arbitrary window decorations from user-supplied shaders, per-client materials, and other features.

Arch Linux users can find Chamferwm in AUR otherwise try out the sources from GitHub if wanting to experiment with a Vulkan-accelerated X11 tiling window manager.
