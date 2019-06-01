For those eager to see CentOS 8.0 as the community open-source rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0, progress is being made but it looks like the release is still some weeks out.
There's been the Wiki page detailing the state of affairs for CentOS 8.0. New today is a blog post summing up the current status. Progress is being made both on building the traditional RHEL8 RPM packages as well as the newer modules/streams. Koji is being used to build the RPMs while the Module Build Service with Mbox is handling the modules.
The developers remain tight-lipped about any targeted date for releasing CentOS 8.0, "Also as usual, we don't forecast dates on when CentOS 8 will release for General Availability, but we will release it as soon as it's ready."
Among the work still to be accomplished are finishing up the package builds, signing the RPMs, testing a compose image, finalizing the repository structure for mirrors, and composing the official release. Given past timing, hopefully we'll see CentOS 8.0 materialize in the next month or two.
3 Comments