It's been one year since last talking about Castle Game Engine, the open-source, cross-platform engine written in Object Pascal. But this weekend marked the release of Castle Game Engine 6.4.
Castle Game Engine 6.4 continues supporting 2D/3D games from the Linux desktop to Android and iOS devices. The 6.4 engine update brings rigid-body physics support via the Kraft Physics Engine, upgrades to the terrain generation API, improvements to the shader pipeline rendering code, new API additions, and various other improvements.
The shader pipeline work has unified its mobile/GLES and desktop/OpenGL shader handling and for exposing the same feature capabilities on both fronts. The new rendering code is also faster and simpler.
Example rendering courtesy of Castle Game Engine project.
All of the details on Castle Game Engine 6.4 are outlined via the release announcement.
The project also recently laid out their 2018 road-map. This year they are working on a standalone visual editor for the game engine, full Delphi compatibility, glTF 2.0 support, physically-based rendering (PBR) support, and WebAssembly compilation.
