Games Relying On CEG DRM Should Now Be Able To Run With Steam Play
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 October 2021 at 04:28 AM EDT. 7 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Running the newest Steam client beta paired with the newest Proton Experimental should yield more Windows games working on Steam Play with Linux.

Valve has been busy getting more anti-cheat/DRM services working under Proton (Steam Play) ahead of the first Steam Deck devices shipping to consumers later this quarter. Their latest achievement is getting CEG DRM'ed games working, at least if you are willing to use Proton Experimental and Steam beta for the time being... About time considering Valve developed CEG (Custom Executable Generation).

This should get games like Mafia II, Hitman: Absolution, Sniper Elite V2, GRID 2, FEAR 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, F1 Race Stars, and numerous other games now working.

More details on this improvement for games using CEG DRM via this Proton issue tracker ticket.
7 Comments
Related News
Zink OpenGL On Vulkan Inches Closer To OpenGL 4.6 Conformance, More Games Working
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16
Lutris 0.5.9 Released With Support For The Epic Games Store, New Options
ET: Legacy 2.78 Released With Better OpenAL Sound, Android Support Materializing
BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added