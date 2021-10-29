Games Relying On CEG DRM Should Now Be Able To Run With Steam Play

Running the newest Steam client beta paired with the newest Proton Experimental should yield more Windows games working on Steam Play with Linux.
Valve has been busy getting more anti-cheat/DRM services working under Proton (Steam Play) ahead of the first Steam Deck devices shipping to consumers later this quarter. Their latest achievement is getting CEG DRM'ed games working, at least if you are willing to use Proton Experimental and Steam beta for the time being... About time considering Valve developed CEG (Custom Executable Generation).
This should get games like Mafia II, Hitman: Absolution, Sniper Elite V2, GRID 2, FEAR 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, F1 Race Stars, and numerous other games now working.
More details on this improvement for games using CEG DRM via this Proton issue tracker ticket.
