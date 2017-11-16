Bosch Has Been Developing A 3D Window Manager Using Wayland

In what appears to be research for potential use within in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, Bosch in conjunction with other organizations has been developing a 3D window manager that's built atop Wayland/Weston.
Wayland is already used within automobiles for IVI purposes, etc, but this is the first we're seeing at least publicly of creating a 3D window manager around it. Harsha Manjula Mallikarjun of Bosch has talked about their work in developing a middleware framework for a 3D window manager that is making use of Wayland's Weston library, libweston. The window manager maps client buffers to 3D shapes like cubes and cylinders.
Currently it's being developed as a fork of Weston and is attributed to Bosch, Japanese automotive component manufacturer DENSO, and a German company with not many public details: Advanced Driver Information Technology.
The work is in its relatively early stages now and its future still being determined, but for now can be found via this 3D_window_manager_support branch. The technical details on wayland-devel.
