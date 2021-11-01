Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great

A status update on Blender's "Cycles X" project was published today ahead of the upcoming Blender 3.0 release and with already some feature additions planned for Blender 3.1.As we have come to expect, Cycles X with Blender 3.0 will yield big performance improvements over Blender 2.93 when running on NVIDIA GPUs with their proprietary stack. NVIDIA GPU support with Blender remains the best option for the moment and is enjoying significant uplift with the Blender 3.0 code.



The Blender 3.0 NVIDIA performance relative to the current stable release, as reported by Blender.org.