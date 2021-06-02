Blender has introduced the Blender 2.93 LTS 3D creation suite as their last major milestone of the Blender 2.x series before moving to the next-generation 3D creation pipeline with Blender 3.0.
Blender 2.93 LTS brings user experience improvements, introduces 22 new nodes to its Geometry Nodes editor, mesh primitives support, adds the much anticipated Line Art modifier to automatically generate grease pencil lines around objects, a new and faster fill tool, and many Eevee renderer improvements.
Downloads of Blender 2.93 LTS and to learn more about this shiny new release at Blender.org.
Our Blender benchmark for CPUs/GPUs will be updated shortly against 2.93 LTS.
Blender 3.0 meanwhile as the next major release is expected towards the end of August.
1 Comment