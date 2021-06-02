Blender 2.93 LTS Released With Big Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 June 2021 at 04:29 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Blender has introduced the Blender 2.93 LTS 3D creation suite as their last major milestone of the Blender 2.x series before moving to the next-generation 3D creation pipeline with Blender 3.0.

Blender 2.93 LTS brings user experience improvements, introduces 22 new nodes to its Geometry Nodes editor, mesh primitives support, adds the much anticipated Line Art modifier to automatically generate grease pencil lines around objects, a new and faster fill tool, and many Eevee renderer improvements.


Downloads of Blender 2.93 LTS and to learn more about this shiny new release at Blender.org.

Our Blender benchmark for CPUs/GPUs will be updated shortly against 2.93 LTS.

Blender 3.0 meanwhile as the next major release is expected towards the end of August.
1 Comment
Related News
Fosshost Enters Into Long-Term Partnership With Freenode
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support
Windows vs. Linux, 5.13 Kernel, FreeBSD 13, Other May Excitement
Cairo Graphics Sees Major Improvements To Its SVG Backend
BLAKE3 Cryptographic Hash Implementation Preparing For v1.0 Release
Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability