A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 February 2020 at 01:47 PM EST.
With Blender 2.82 having released on Friday, this weekend we've begun our benchmarking of this new Blender release as the leading open-source 3D modeling solution currently available. Here are some preliminary v2.81 vs. v2.82 figures on different higher-end Intel and AMD processors.

This is just a quick look at how we're seeing the Blender 2.82 performance on a number of distinct systems for comparing the old and new releases as well as a rough look at how these various Intel and AMD processors are comparing.


The CPUs under test for this preliminary benchmarking were the Core i9 9900KS, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 9 3950X, and Threadripper 3970X on the desktop side. On the server side were dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 and dual EPYC 7742 processors.


For the CPU rendering performance with Blender 2.82, it's close to the same as Blender 2.81 with a few exceptions.


I'll also be running some Blender 2.82 OpenCL / CUDA / OptiX benchmarks as time allows.


The "barbershop" scene was the main scene where we found a difference in Blender 2.82 performance. In particular, for the higher-end Xeon and EPYC systems, the Blender 2.82 performance was measurably lower than on Blender 2.81.


With the Pabellon Barcelona scene, the i9-9900KS performance improved but that and then the more pronounced barbershop impact were the main differences from our Blender 2.82 benchmarking over the past two days.

Via OpenBenchmarking.org with the Phoronix Test Suite you can also easily run these Blender 2.82 benchmarks and look at other data from the community.
