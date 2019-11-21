Blender 2.81 Released With NVIDIA RTX Optix Back-End, Intel Open Image Denoise Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 November 2019 at 02:29 PM EST. 1 Comment
Blender 2.81 is now available as the latest minor yet significant update to this open-source 3D modeling software following the major Blender 2.80 release earlier this year.

Blender 2.81 features some exciting changes like a NVIDIA OptiX back-end for use on RTX/Turing GPUs for faster rendering performance than the CUDA/OpenCL back-ends, Intel Open Image Denoise support, adaptive subdivision support for Cycles, new Sculpt tools, outliner improvements, a better grease pencil tool, and a lot more.

More details on the changes to find with Blender 2.81 via the release notes. Download Blender 2.81 at Blender.org.
