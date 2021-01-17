Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 January 2021
More improvements for Microsoft Surface laptops on Linux are set to land for Linux 5.12.

The previously discussed work around Microsoft Surface System Aggregator Module handling that was developed through reverse engineering is now queued for introduction in Linux 5.12 once its merge window opens in February.

The Microsoft "SAM" module is basically an embedded controller found on various Surface devices used for handling like battery status and thermal reporting as well as in some cases for the HID keyboard and touchpad input handling. With the System Aggregator Module also responsible for setting the cooling/performance mode, this is also important for an optimal Linux experience.


The original devices with SAM were the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book 1 but has continued with newer generation Surface devices as well.

This week all of the improved Surface platform code was queued into platform-drivers-x86.git's for-next branch thus making it material destined for Linux 5.12 barring any major last minute problems coming to light.

The Linux 5.12 merge window should open up in February while the stable kernel release is likely to debut in April.
