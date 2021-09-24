BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 September 2021 at 03:52 PM EDT. 9 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Yesterday it was Epic Games confirming Easy Anti-Cheat for Linux and Wine/Proton ahead of the Steam Deck launch and today it's BattlEye confirming Proton / Steam Deck support.

BattlEye has already provided native Linux support albeit not widely used. Today they tweeted that they will also be supporting the upcoming Steam Deck or more specifically the use of BattlEye within Proton.

BattlEye is making this opt-in for game developers who wish to support its usage under Wine / Proton.

BattlEye is a proactive anti-cheat system that is "kernel-based protection system and fast dynamic and permanent scanning of the player’s system using specific and heuristic/generic detection routines for maximum effectiveness." BattlEye is used by games like ARMA III, DayZ, Ark: Survival Evolved, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Insurgency, PUBG, and many other games.
9 Comments
Related News
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
DXVK 1.9.2 Released With More Games In Better Shape
SDL Still Has A Number Of Issues To Address Before Defaulting To Wayland
FUTEX2 System Call Updated To Work On ARM
FUTEX2 Revised Again For Helping Steam Play But Will Miss Out On Linux 5.15
SDL2 Lands Long-Sought Geometry Render API
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa
KDE Plasma 5.23 Beta Released As The 25th Anniversary Edition