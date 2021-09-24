BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton

BattlEye has already provided native Linux support albeit not widely used. Today they tweeted that they will also be supporting the upcoming Steam Deck or more specifically the use of BattlEye within Proton.
BattlEye is making this opt-in for game developers who wish to support its usage under Wine / Proton.
BattlEye has provided native Linux and Mac support for a long time and we can announce that we will also support the upcoming Steam Deck (Proton). This will be done on an opt-in basis with game developers choosing whether they want to allow it or not.— BattlEye (@TheBattlEye) September 24, 2021
BattlEye is a proactive anti-cheat system that is "kernel-based protection system and fast dynamic and permanent scanning of the player’s system using specific and heuristic/generic detection routines for maximum effectiveness." BattlEye is used by games like ARMA III, DayZ, Ark: Survival Evolved, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Insurgency, PUBG, and many other games.