Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 29 May 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT. 5 Comments
Just in time for Arch Linux's June 2022 monthly ISO refresh, Archinstall 2.5 was released today as the newest version of this text-based Arch Linux installer.

Archinstall debuted on the Arch Linux ISO last year and since then has been seeing steady improvements for those wanting to dramatically shorten the time needed to install Arch Linux otherwise while also having some sane defaults and getting the Arch Linux install going rather seamlessly like conventional Linux distribution installs.


Archinstall


With Archinstall 2.5 there is now support for using FIDO2 compliant keys for unlocking disk encryption in conjunction with using systemd-boot as the bootloader. This early support has been successfully tested using an older Yubikey while modern Nitrokey and Yubikey testing is forthcoming.

Archinstall 2.5 also brings a new disk preview to the main menu, a user preview has been added to the main menu, improved user management, various new Archinstall APIs, updated translations, and other enhancements. There are many bug fixes too as part of this updated Arch Linux installer.

More details on Archinstall 2.5 via GitHub.
