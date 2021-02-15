Updated Linux Kernel Patches Posted For Bringing Up The Apple M1 SoC
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 February 2021 at 08:06 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Earlier this month Hector Martin and the Asahi Linux developers posted their initial Linux kernel patches for bringing up the Apple M1 ARM SoC platform for the mainline kernel with devices like the 2020 Mac Mini / MacBook Pro / MacBook Air devices. The second iteration of those Apple M1 Linux patches have now been posted.

Hector Martin continues working on the Apple M1 Linux support via crowdfunding with the ambitious goal of getting Linux running well on these modern ARM-powered Apple devices. Linux is already booting on Apple M1 hardware but will be quite a while before it's a polished, performant experience especially when it comes to accelerated graphics support on the M1.

With the "v2" patches there is continued work on the timers, DeviceTree changes, tentative support for guest timer FIQs in AIC, refactoring of the Samsung TTY driver for adding on the Apple support, and a number of other low-level code changes and cosmetic improvements.

The current focus of these Apple M1 SoC patches continue to be on UART, interrupts, SMP, a SimpleFB-based frame-buffer, and the DeviceTree configuration. Much more is still ahead over the months to come.

More details on these "v2" patches for the Apple M1 bring-up under Linux via this kernel mailing list series.
1 Comment
Related News
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Driver Coming To Linux 5.12
Linux 5.12 To Support USB4 "Security Level 5" To Disable PCIe Tunneling
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Lenovo IdeaPad Improvements En Route To Linux 5.12
FWUPD Is Being Ported To The BSDs To Handle Firmware Updating
LibreSOC Still Striving To Produce An Open-Source Hybrid CPU/GPU Built On OpenPOWER
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark