OpenGL 4.6 + OpenGL ES 3.2 Achieved On Apple M1 With Linux Driver

The Asahi Linux project working on the AGX Gallium3D driver for Mesa has now managed to achieve OpenGL 4.6 conformance as well as OpenGL ES 3.2. This is a big upgrade for the Linux OpenGL support on the Apple M1 as previously only OpenGL 4.1 was exposed.Alyssa Rosenzweig excitingly announced the OpenGL 4.6 conformance today along with OpenGL ES 3.2. This brings SPIR-V support, compute shaders, better transform feedback, and other new capabilities. Those running the Fedora-based Asahi Linux spin on Apple M1 devices can now benefit from this improved OpenGL / OpenGL ES support.The effort to bring the Vulkan API support to Apple Silicon / Asahi Linux remains an ongoing effort as well as for getting the AGX DRM kernel graphics driver upstreamed into Linux.

More details on the OpenGL 4.6 accomplishment for the Apple M1 Linux driver support via Rosenzweig's blog