Asahi Linux Has Been Making Progress On Apple HDMI, EAS & GPU Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 14 January 2024 at 06:40 AM EST. 17 Comments
Following last month's release of Fedora Asahi Remix 39 for the Asahi Linux project's new flagship distribution for running on Apple Silicon hardware, a lengthy blog post was posted this weekend outlining some of the ongoing development efforts for Apple Silicon on Linux and newly-enabled Fedora Asahi capabilities.

Asahi Linux developers have been making progress on HDMI support to the point that it's "almost!" in order, there has been Bluetooth and WiFi support improvements, web camera work, and also the lengthy battle on enabling speaker support.

One of the other significant efforts has been supporting Energy-Aware Scheduling (EAS) for allowing better battery life / power optimizations on Linux. EAS and utilization clamping has yielded an M2 MacBook Air going from about six hours of battery life sitting at the desktop to now 8~10 hours while playing YouTube content or 12~15 hours of desktop use.

Properly supporting the Apple Silicon GPU also remains another big affair but now at least do have OpenGL ES 3.1 in order with the latest Mesa code, tackling geometry shaders as part of OpenGL 3.2 / GLES 3.2, and also in-progress work around being able to handle Steam on Apple Silicon via VMs with DRM native contexts. They even showed Valve's Portal in action at around 60 FPS

Apple Portal


Learn more about these latest Asahi Linux adventures via the new blog post at AsahiLinux.org.
