Asahi Linux's Apple M1/M2 Gallium3D Driver Now OpenGL ES 3.1 Conformant
The AGX Gallium3D driver developed by the Asahi Linux crew for providing reverse-engineered OpenGL / GLES support on Apple Silicon M1/M2 hardware is now formally compliant with OpenGL ES 3.1.
The open-source, reverse-engineered Linux graphics driver for Asahi Linux is now officially conformant with OpenGL ES 3.1 per The Khronos Group's standards with its conformance test suite (CTS).
Alyssa Rosenzweig shared the news today that OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance has been achieved with Asahi Linux on the M1 and M2 family graphics. It's even more rewarding for the community developers in that Apple doesn't provide any conformant (OpenGL or Vulkan) graphics drivers for their Arm-based platform.
More details on this milestone via Alyssa's blog. It's a great milestone and Asahi Linux users on the Arch Linux or Fedora Linux spins can update their systems to enjoy the conformant support. It still will be a while longer before this work is all upstream: the AGX Gallium3D code is upstream in Mesa but the Apple DRM kernel driver written in Rust continues to be worked on out-of-tree. It will also still likely be a while before having a conformant driver for OpenGL 4.6 and Vulkan.
