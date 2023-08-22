Asahi Linux's Apple M1/M2 Gallium3D Driver Now OpenGL ES 3.1 Conformant

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 22 August 2023 at 01:45 PM EDT. 14 Comments
APPLE
The AGX Gallium3D driver developed by the Asahi Linux crew for providing reverse-engineered OpenGL / GLES support on Apple Silicon M1/M2 hardware is now formally compliant with OpenGL ES 3.1.

The open-source, reverse-engineered Linux graphics driver for Asahi Linux is now officially conformant with OpenGL ES 3.1 per The Khronos Group's standards with its conformance test suite (CTS).

Apple M2 MacBook Air


Alyssa Rosenzweig shared the news today that OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance has been achieved with Asahi Linux on the M1 and M2 family graphics. It's even more rewarding for the community developers in that Apple doesn't provide any conformant (OpenGL or Vulkan) graphics drivers for their Arm-based platform.

More details on this milestone via Alyssa's blog. It's a great milestone and Asahi Linux users on the Arch Linux or Fedora Linux spins can update their systems to enjoy the conformant support. It still will be a while longer before this work is all upstream: the AGX Gallium3D code is upstream in Mesa but the Apple DRM kernel driver written in Rust continues to be worked on out-of-tree. It will also still likely be a while before having a conformant driver for OpenGL 4.6 and Vulkan.
14 Comments
Related News
Apple Studio Display Linux Driver Published To Control The Backlight
Experimental OpenGL 3.1 Support For Apple M1/M2 Graphics On Linux
Apple Announces The M2 Ultra SoC - 24 Core CPU, Up To 192GB Unified Memory
Apple M1/M2 Keyboard Backlight Support Set For The Linux 6.4 Kernel
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
Linux GMUX Support For T2 Macs On The Way For Dual-GPU Graphics Switching
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
GNOME 45 Beta Released With Many Improvements