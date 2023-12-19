Fedora Asahi Remix 39 Released For Apple Silicon Macs

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 19 December 2023 at 12:32 PM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA
The Asahi Linux crew has released Fedora Asahi Remix as their Fedora 39 derived Linux distribution optimized for Apple Silicon Macs.

While Asahi Linux has been an Arch Linux based environment from the start for this Apple Silicon Linux distribution, earlier this year they announced plans for a Fedora Asahi Remix spin. Today their Fedora 39 derived release is now available that Asahi Linux developers proclaim as "the most polished Linux for Apple Silicon Macs."

Arch based Asahi Linux


This is a collaboration with Fedora Project itself and leverages all of the work Asahi Linux has been working on for enabling Linux support for Apple M1/M2 devices so far. Fedora Asahi Linux has been tested with all M1/M2-powered MacBook, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and iMac systems. Unlike Fedora Workstation that uses GNOME Shell by default, Fedora Asahi Remox defaults to using the KDE Plasma desktop and it's also a "100% Wayland" experience.

Those wanting to learn more about the Fedora Asahi Remix, download it for your Apple Silicon device, or to learn about supported features and limitations, visit AsahiLinux.org/fedora.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 40's Linker Will Now Error Out On Security Issues
Fedora 40 To Apply Systemd Security Hardening
Fedora 40 Eyes The Ability To Boot Unified Kernel Images Directly
Fedora Workstation 39 Delivers Some Nice Gains For AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Graphics
Fedora 40 Looking To Change Linker To Error Out On Security Issues
Fedora Linux 39 Released As A Wonderful Upgrade For Leading Workstations & Servers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions
Power Management Bugs Hold Up Some Linux Laptops Due To Regulatory Requirements