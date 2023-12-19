Fedora Asahi Remix 39 Released For Apple Silicon Macs
The Asahi Linux crew has released Fedora Asahi Remix as their Fedora 39 derived Linux distribution optimized for Apple Silicon Macs.
While Asahi Linux has been an Arch Linux based environment from the start for this Apple Silicon Linux distribution, earlier this year they announced plans for a Fedora Asahi Remix spin. Today their Fedora 39 derived release is now available that Asahi Linux developers proclaim as "the most polished Linux for Apple Silicon Macs."
This is a collaboration with Fedora Project itself and leverages all of the work Asahi Linux has been working on for enabling Linux support for Apple M1/M2 devices so far. Fedora Asahi Linux has been tested with all M1/M2-powered MacBook, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and iMac systems. Unlike Fedora Workstation that uses GNOME Shell by default, Fedora Asahi Remox defaults to using the KDE Plasma desktop and it's also a "100% Wayland" experience.
Those wanting to learn more about the Fedora Asahi Remix, download it for your Apple Silicon device, or to learn about supported features and limitations, visit AsahiLinux.org/fedora.
