Fedora Asahi Remix Coming For Fedora Linux On Apple Silicon Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 2 August 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT. 29 Comments
Asahi Linux is great for those wanting to run the best Linux experience on Apple Silicon hardware while using this Arch Linux based distribution. But for those preferring Fedora Linux over Arch, a Fedora Asahi Remix is coming and was announced today at the Flock To Fedora conference.

Fedora Asahi Remix will be their new flagship distribution for providing a polished Linux experience on Apple Silicon. Fedora Asahi Remix is currently under development and they hope to make a release by the end of the month. Those eager though can try out the current experimental state via the information on fedora-asahi-remix.org.

Fedora Asahi Remix


The Fedora Asahi effort has been underway since late 2021 and work officially beginning in 2022. The Asahi developers have been working with Fedora developers around integrating Apple Silicon support into their distribution.

More details on the Fedora Asahi Remix and the collaborations going on between Asahi and Fedora developers can be found via the AsahiLinux.org blog.
