Apache Software Foundation Estimates Its Code Value Increased ~$600M For FY2020

For fiscal year 2019 the Apache Software Foundation valued their codebase at around $20 billion USD. The open-source organization has now published their annual report for fiscal year 2020.
The Apache Software Foundation's FY2020 report values their massive code-base now in excess of $20 billion dollars using the CoCoMo model. With eight million lines of code added over their fiscal year, they estimate that increase to be approximately worth $600 million USD worth of work.
The Apache Software Foundation continues to drive more than 350 open-source projects that in total amount to more than 227 million lines of code within their repositories. During FY2020 the organization also celebrated its 21st birthday.
More details on the state of this leading software foundation and their various accomplishments over the course of their fiscal year ending 30 April can be found via the Apache.org annual report.
