The State of Apache OpenOffice As Of Early 2021
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 February 2021 at 06:14 AM EST. 13 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
It's rare to hear of OpenOffice usage these days compared to LibreOffice, but the open-source office suite is still going ahead under its volunteer work at the Apache Software Foundation. This past weekend at FOSDEM 2021 was a status update on Apache OpenOffice.

Peter Kovacs provided a status update on Apache OpenOffice on the work and milestones over the past year. Compared to LibreOffice 7.0 in 2020 with Vulkan rendering support and many other new features, Apache OpenOffice just had a maintenance release. But even with OpenOffice not being in the limelight like it once was, it's still seeing over one million downloads per month.

Among the few items to note from the current state of Apache OpenOffice include:

- The biggest issue has been getting new volunteers onboard.

- Contributors to OpenOffice Core for Q1'2020 were 7, which was a 50% reduction. In Q2 they were at eight contributors.

- OpenOffice 4.1.8 released in Q3 and was the first release where the Windows and Mac installers were signed by Microsoft and Apple, respectively. This release brought various bug fixes while work is still underway towards OpenOffice 4.2.

- The 300 million download milestone crossed in Q3, with the project still seeing 1.4~1.7 million downloads per month.

Learn more about the current state of Apache OpenOffice via the FOSDEM presentation.
13 Comments
Related News
Apache DataSketches Promoted For Doing Big Data Analytics
Apache ECharts Promoted To Top-Level Project For Modern Charting + Visualizations
Apache Software Foundation Saw Assigned CVEs Up 24%, Security Issues Up 53% For 2020
Apple M1 Open-Source GPU Bring-Up Sees An Early Triangle
Apache Superset Reaches Top-Level Status For Big Data Visualizations
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch