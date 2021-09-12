Apache Software Foundation Saw $3M In Revenue, ~134M Changed Lines Of Code Last Year

The Apache Software Foundation recently published their FY2021 report for their year-ended 30 April. Even with the ongoing pandemic, the Apache Software Foundation managed to raise more than $3M USD and enjoyed a host of software successes.On the coding front, the Apache Software Foundation during FY2021 saw 258k commits to its hosted projects that changed 134M lines of code by 3,058 committers. The ASF is up to having 200 project management committees and 351 Apache projects in total. There were 14 projects last year that graduated from the Apache Incubator status.The most active Apache projects during FY2021 were Kafka, Hadoop, ZooKeeper, POI, and Logging. Meanwhile going by commits the top FY2021 projects were Camel, Flink, Airflow, Lucene-Solr, and NuttX.On the financial front, the Apache Software Foundation did very well going from $2.2M in FY2020 to $3.04M in FY2021. That's even while their conference/event revenue dropped from $610k to $57k given the virtual event focus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Boosting their revenue for this last fiscal year was driven by the fact they grew their public donations from just $76k the year prior to $994k. ASF also benefited from $1.94M in their sponsorship program, roughly a $400k boost over the prior year.Rather than operating at a $277k loss in FY2020, their FY2021 saw an operating profit of $1.4M, thanks to roughly $1M less in expenses. Helping to lower their expenses was the virtual conference structure where rather than spending $708k on conferences, that dropped to $39k. The Apache Software Foundation also ended up spending less on publicity, infrastructure, and diversity/inclusion programs than the prior year.

Those interested in more Apache Software Foundation FY2021 metrics and their annual report in full, it can be found at Apache.org