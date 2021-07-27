Apache Cassandra 4.0 Big Data Database Management System Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 July 2021
Apache Cassandra 4.0 is finally available as the latest major feature release to this widely-used NoSQL database management system.

Cassandra 4.0 further juices the performance with scaling operations being up to five times faster, 25% faster throughput for reads and writes, and also lower latency work. Cassandra 4.0 also has improvements to yield better consistency, better security and observability, new configuration settings, better compression support, and more.

Cassandra 4.0 has been in the works the past three years and also has more than one thousand bug fixes alongside its many notable improvements. More details on Cassandra 4.0 along with downloads via Apache.org.

Our Cassandra benchmark test will be updated shortly against the new release.
