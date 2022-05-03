Ampere Adds "Ampere1" CPU Core Support To LLVM

Merged today into mainline LLVM 15.0 for the Clang compiler is Ampere Computing's support for "Ampere1", their next-generation server processor featuring their in-house "Ampere Cores" core design.Ampere's current-generation Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max processors are already very competitive with up to 128 physical cores per socket and leverage an Arm Neoverse-N1 7nm design. However, as noted last year, Ampere has begun working on their own core designs for slated introduction later in 2022.

"Ampere Next-Generation" last year was confirmed to be 5nm based and have an Arm ISA compliant design and next-generation memory (DDR5) and storage capabilities. Details, however, remain light for this Ampere Altra / Altra Max successor that will usher in their own core designs. Ampere's 2022 design has also been referenced by the "Siryn" codename.Thus I was excited to see this morning that being mainlined into LLVM was "Ampere1". Initial compiler support for the "ampere1" target is added and is compliant with the Armv8.6-A ISA. This at least confirms Armv8.6-A usage for this initial in-house Ampere core design rather than Armv9 but already a significant improvement over Armv8.2 with the Neoverse N1 cores.