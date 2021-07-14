Adreno 660 + 635 Now Supported By The Open-Source OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
For going along with the newly added support in the MSM DRM kernel driver, Mesa's Freedreno Gallium3D OpenGL and Turnip Vulkan drivers have landed support for the Adreno 660 and Adreno 635 graphics processors.

With some basic additions that were merged today just ahead of the Mesa 21.2 branching, the Adreno 600 series Gen4 (635, 660) support is now present for both Freedreno OpenGL and Turnip Vulkan.

The Adreno 660 is used by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Adreno 660 / Snapdragon 888 is for high-end smartphones/tablets and offers about a third better performance than the prior Adreno 650.

The Adreno 600 series open-source graphics support is overall in fairly robust shape these days thanks to the work of Qualcomm, Google, and other parties. When it comes to Arm/embedded graphics, the Freedreno/Turnip stack with MSM DRM kernel driver offers some of the best graphics capabilities on upstream open-source code.
