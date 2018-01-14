A "Newer" ASUS Mini-ITX AMD Motherboard Now Supported By Coreboot

The latest Coreboot Git code now has support for the ASUS AM1I-A motherboard.
The ASUS AM1I-A as implied by the name is an AM1 socket motherboard for those Athlon/Sempron processors... Not nearly as exciting as if a Ryzen motherboard would be supported by Coreboot, but this motherboard isn't too old compared to some other Coreboot ports and can still be found from a few online shops albeit refurbished. The ASUS AM1I-A is a mini-ITX board with USB 3.0, DVI/HDMI/VGA outputs, and all the other usual candidates for an AM1 class motherboard.
The ASUS AM1I-A is a good motherboard -- I actually have one of them, well, somewhere in a box now with having decommissioned the last of my AM1 setups. I will try to find it and give it a go with Coreboot.
The port landed in Coreboot Git this weekend. According to the patch, it's working with multiple Coreboot payloads like SeaBIOS and TianoCore and working both with Windows and Linux -- though the Linux support appears to be in better standing than Windows.
Time to go dig for the AM1I-A... The board was cheap, the mini-ITX configuration makes it convenient for a small developer box, and if it ends up getting bricked by Coreboot, we can always turn it into a bottle opener. Should be some fun Coreboot testing ahead.
