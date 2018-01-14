A "Newer" ASUS Mini-ITX AMD Motherboard Now Supported By Coreboot

The latest Coreboot Git code now has support for the ASUS AM1I-A motherboard.The ASUS AM1I-A as implied by the name is an AM1 socket motherboard for those Athlon/Sempron processors... Not nearly as exciting as if a Ryzen motherboard would be supported by Coreboot, but this motherboard isn't too old compared to some other Coreboot ports and can still be found from a few online shops albeit refurbished. The ASUS AM1I-A is a mini-ITX board with USB 3.0, DVI/HDMI/VGA outputs, and all the other usual candidates for an AM1 class motherboard.

The ASUS AM1I-A is a good motherboard -- I actually have one of them , well, somewhere in a box now with having decommissioned the last of my AM1 setups. I will try to find it and give it a go with Coreboot.