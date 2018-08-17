AMD Begins Staging AMDGPU Patches For Linux 4.20/5.0, Including FreeSync Refactoring
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 August 2018 at 07:17 AM EDT. 9 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With the DRM feature work for Linux 4.19 now in the kernel, AMD's stellar open-source driver team has begun staging their work-in-progress changes for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver for the next kernel cycle.

There is now drm-next-4.20-wip as part of AMD's development Git tree of the Linux kernel for Radeon/AMDGPU development. That's for "Linux 4.20" that will almost surely be renamed to "Linux 5.0" given Linus Torvalds' expressed versioning preference of bumping the major kernel version once hitting that number equal to all of his fingers and toes.

Among the code staged so far is a refactoring of some FreeSync kernel code, HDR display handling updates, enabling of stereo display mode with DAL3, support for a 2nd UVD instance for the upcoming Vega 20 GPU, AMDGPU DC display code updates that appear to fix a few bugs, power-gating support for Stoney, and various other code improvements and clean-ups.

While this tree has some FreeSync code refactoring, there still is the big missing piece of the puzzle for FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync on the fully open driver stack... The user-space bits. There's been on and off discussions about properly supporting FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync with a uniform user-space API by the different graphics drivers. Those discussions seem to happen every few months but unfortunately with no solid outcome. As of writing, I'm not aware of any consensus having been reached on the user-space bis. Perhaps this could finally get squared away next month at XDC2018. But until those user-space bits are floated and land, FreeSync unfortunately isn't a reality on Linux besides in the AMDGPU-PRO bits.

We'll see what else comes to this AMDGPU Linux 4.20~5.0 tree in the weeks ahead. Let us know in the forums what else you would like to see tackled by the AMDGPU driver in the near future.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.19 Goes Ahead And Makes Lazy TLB Mode Lazier For Small Performance Benefit
L1TF / Foreshadow Mitigations Land In Linux 4.18 / 4.17 / 4.14 / 4.9 / 4.4 Kernel Update
Linux Kernel Diverts Question To Distros: Trust CPU Hardware Random Number Generators?
Some Of The Smaller Features Hitting The Linux 4.19 Kernel This Week
VKMS Coming In Linux 4.19 Is One Of The Best GSoC & Outreachy Projects Of The Year
Crypto Updates Sent In For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Speck Is Still In The Kernel
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released