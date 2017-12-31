AMDGPU-PRO OpenCL Compiler Hacked Into Mesa's Clover
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 December 2017 at 03:38 PM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
While AMD developers worked on the Radeon Gallium3D "Clover" OpenCL support for some time, that really hasn't been the case in years with the AMD's open-source OpenCL effort these days being focused upon their ROCm compute platform. Some within the community though still work on this OpenCL Gallium3D state tracker from time to time and this New Year's weekend is an interesting project pairing Clover with AMD's proprietary OpenCL compiler.

An independent developer has developed mesa3d-comp-bridge as pairing Mesa's Clover with the AMDOCL2 OpenCL compiler from the AMDGPU-PRO package.

The AMDOCL2 compiler within AMDGPU-PRO is their older (pre-ROCm) OpenCL stack that isn't open-source. But this third-party project is pairing that proprietary compiler to be used as the OpenCL compiler within Clover. This hack is enough that OpenCL applications designed for AMD platforms like BOINC and some cryptocurrency miners can then run on Clover, including with the Radeon RX Vega GPUs.

Those wanting to learn more can check it out on GitHub or this forum post by its developer explaining this effort.
