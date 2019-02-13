AMDGPU DC Gets Fixes For Seamless Boot, Disappearing Cursor On Raven Ridge
Should you be running into any display problems or just want to help in testing out the open-source AMD Linux driver's display code, a new round of patches were published today.

These latest "Display Core" patches for the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver provide a fix for black screens when resuming on DCE8 hardware (Kaveri APUs through Hawaii dGPUs), a disappearing cursor bug for Raven Ridge systems, fixes around the multi-plane commit support, and fixes for the new seamless boot functionality. See more details on Seamless Boot if you missed that recent article, which made it into Linux 5.1.

The complete list of the latest AMDGPU DC fixes can be found via this series of 35 patches.
