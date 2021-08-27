AMD Adds 17 More PCI IDs For RDNA2 GPUs To Their Linux Driver

On top of all the PCI IDs in place already for the AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver, another 17 PCI IDs were added in a new patch for this open-source Radeon graphics driver.
Seeing 17 more PCI IDs being added to the AMDGPU kernel driver at this stage is a bit surprising given all the other IDs already in place. However, it's important to keep in mind this doesn't necessarily mean there are 17 more RDNA2 graphics cards being launched but often times some PCI IDs may be reserved for engineering models, added proactively for possible future but currently unplanned models, and similar cases. Some of these IDs may also be used for AMD's custom designs for partners.
The new IDs sent out over night add five more to Sienna Cichlid (0x73A5, 0x73A8, 0x73A9, 0x73AC, and 0x73AD) on top of the 7 Sienna Cichlid PCI IDs already in place.
There are five more PCI IDs for Navy Flounder too (0x73DA, 0x73DB, 0x73DC, 0x73DD, and 0x73DE) on top of the four existing Navy Flounder IDs.
Lastly are seven more Dimgrey Cavefish IDs (0x73E8, 0x73E9, 0x73EA, 0x73EB, 0x73EC, 0x73ED, 0x73EF) on top of the four Dimgrey Cavefish IDs already present in this DRM driver.
Given the number of new PCI IDs added at this stage, it does raise the possibility that there is indeed going to be some sort of RDNA2 refresh from AMD prior to or alongside RDNA3.
In any case, the big batch of new RDNA2 PCI IDs are now posted and should be mainlined soon into the Linux kernel for ensuring timely support of these future RDNA2 graphics processors.
Add A Comment