Version 6.3 of the Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI) was just recently published by the UEFI Forum and support for this latest ACPI revision is on the way with the Linux 5.1 kernel.
There are many changes lining up for Linux 5.1 and now ACPI 6.3 support is the latest to tack on that list. ACPI 6.3 is the latest major annual update to this specification and was just released days ago.
ACPI 6.3 adds expanded PPC Operation Regions, a PCIe hot-plug event handling change, a platform capabilities structure to the table describing NVDIMM devices, health status and error injection as part of NVDIMM health information, and other additions. ACPI 6.3 changes are outlined in detail via the ACPI specification.
Queued now as part of the power management "linux-next" changes coming for Linux 5.1 are the ACPI 6.3 additions, thanks to Intel developers preparing the patches in time.
