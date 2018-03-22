It's Time For X.Org Members To Cast Their 2018 Ballots
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 22 March 2018
If you are a member of the X.Org Foundation, it's important to get out to vote now.

This year's elections for the X.Org Foundation Board of Directors are now underway and the voting period is open until 5 April.

While there aren't any other items to vote for this year besides the board like for any by-laws changes or the like, it's still important to cast your ballot... Sadly it's an issue where sometimes they barely meet 25% quorum or where the merger with SPI was delayed a year over not enough members voting.

Fortunately, the turnout in recent years has largely been better now that members are forced to renew each year, but still it's important to vote for the four new members you would like to see on the board out of the six candidates.

The X.Org contributors running this year for a seat on the board include Eric Anholt (Broadcom), Robert Foss (Collabora), Bryce Harrington (Samsung), Keith Packard (HP), Laurent Pinchart (Ideas on Board), and Harry Wentland (AMD). More details from this earlier post.

Instructions for X.Org members to vote here.
