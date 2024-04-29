xconsole 1.1 Released - Preparing For Post-Y2038 Support, 18 Years After v1.0

Longtime X.Org maintainer Alan Coopersmith with Oracle released a new version of xconsole, the program that displays an X11 window containing the messages sent to /dev/console. This xconsole 1.1 release comes 18 years after the xconsole 1.0 release.

There's been minor point releases since but this is the first significant update since xconsole 1.0 was released back in December 2005 for X11R7. The xconsole 1.1 release brings some basic additions like supporting -version and -help CLI options, fixing the use of the scroll wheel in the text area, and also 32-bit preparations for supporting beyond the Year 2038.

Xconsole 1.1 supports the large file APIs on 32-bit platforms as a prerequisite for post-Y2038 support. Xconsole 1.1 also does away with a number of old operating system support such as for non-Solaris SysV, AIX, Unixware, and HP-UX.

Those interested in xconsole for monitoring system console messages from within X11 can find all the v1.1 details via the mailing list announcement.
