With Ubuntu 19.10 bringing some CPU/system performance changes compared to earlier Ubuntu releases as a result of compiler/toolchain upgrades, the newer kernel, and more, here is a quick weekend look at how the Ubuntu 19.10 performance compares across ten different AMD Ryzen and Intel Core systems.
This is a reference look at the Intel/AMD performance on ten different higher-end desktop/workstation systems with a variety of workloads on Ubuntu 19.10 given the package upgrades found in this recent Linux distribution release.
Of course, coming out later this month are new Intel and AMD CPUs, so stay tuned for more interesting tests then while today is just some updated reference figures off Ubuntu 19.10.
Of the systems included in this round of testing and running 101 different benchmarks across all tested processors, here is how the positioning compares when taking the geometric mean of all the results... The Zen2-based Ryzen CPUs were doing very great while the Core i9 Skylake-X models did come out ahead of the 2nd Gen Threadripper CPUs. Again, when the new 10980XE and Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Gen CPUs are out soon, it will be interesting to see how those newer processors compare on Ubuntu 19.10.
Of the 10 CPUs tested today, the Core i9 7980XE and Threadripper 2990WX nearly tied for the most wins
In some of the workloads the performance is certainly in favor of Intel CPUs.
While in some workloads the Core i9 9900KS was comparable to the Ryzen 7 3700X.
Even with some of Intel's own software packages, the current AMD line-up is quite competitive.
Stay tuned for a lot more Ubuntu 19.10 CPU benchmarks in the next few weeks.
