Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 November 2019 at 02:45 PM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
With Ubuntu 19.10 bringing some CPU/system performance changes compared to earlier Ubuntu releases as a result of compiler/toolchain upgrades, the newer kernel, and more, here is a quick weekend look at how the Ubuntu 19.10 performance compares across ten different AMD Ryzen and Intel Core systems.

This is a reference look at the Intel/AMD performance on ten different higher-end desktop/workstation systems with a variety of workloads on Ubuntu 19.10 given the package upgrades found in this recent Linux distribution release.

Of course, coming out later this month are new Intel and AMD CPUs, so stay tuned for more interesting tests then while today is just some updated reference figures off Ubuntu 19.10.

Of the systems included in this round of testing and running 101 different benchmarks across all tested processors, here is how the positioning compares when taking the geometric mean of all the results... The Zen2-based Ryzen CPUs were doing very great while the Core i9 Skylake-X models did come out ahead of the 2nd Gen Threadripper CPUs. Again, when the new 10980XE and Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Gen CPUs are out soon, it will be interesting to see how those newer processors compare on Ubuntu 19.10.

Of the 10 CPUs tested today, the Core i9 7980XE and Threadripper 2990WX nearly tied for the most wins

In some of the workloads the performance is certainly in favor of Intel CPUs.

While in some workloads the Core i9 9900KS was comparable to the Ryzen 7 3700X.



Even with some of Intel's own software packages, the current AMD line-up is quite competitive.














Stay tuned for a lot more Ubuntu 19.10 CPU benchmarks in the next few weeks.
Add A Comment
Related News
ZFS/Zsys Improvements Are Already Underway For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Canonical Working To Ramp Up Ubuntu Support For The Raspberry Pi 4
Mir Working On A Mir-On-Wayland Nested Compositor Path, Broadcom DispmanX API Support
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Ubuntu's Mir Working On Replaceable Renderer, Hybrid Graphics Driver Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" Formally Opens For Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"