xf86-input-libinput 1.3 Brings Custom Pointer Acceleration Profile Support
Peter Hutterer, Red Hat's leading Linux input expert, today released xf86-input-libinput 1.3 as the newest version of this X.Org Server driver for making use of libinput in an X.Org Server world.
Released in late March was libinput 1.23 and brought with it a "custom" pointer acceleration profile so that the user can tweak the profile to their desired configuration based on input speed preference. Wayland compositors can now implement support for this "custom" profile while in an X.Org world this profile is supported by today's xf86-input-libinput 1.3 release.
The libinput custom acceleration profile is exposed in xf86-input-libinput 1.3 with new properties of:
- "libinput Accel Custom Fallback Points" and "libinput Accel Custom Fallback Step"
- "libinput Accel Custom Motion Points" and "libinput Accel Custom Motion Step"
- "libinput Accel Custom Scroll Points" and "libinput Accel Custom Scroll Points"
More details on the support via the libinput documentation.
This custom pointer acceleration profile is the main change of xf86-input-libinput 1.3 with the full change-log being available from the release announcement.
