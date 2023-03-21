Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Libinput 1.23 Brings New "Custom" Pointer Acceleration Profile, Better Razer Support
First up, libinput 1.23 brings a new "custom" pointer acceleration profile. This custom profile allows the user to tweak the profile to their exact desired configuration based on input speed preference. Already within X.Org's xf86-input-libinput driver is support for this new profile while on the Wayland side it's now up to compositors to expose the new functionality to their users.
Libinput 1.23 also brings new quirks for hardware such as the Logitech MX Master 3B, Apple M2 keyboard quirks, Dell 2-in-1 models for side volume buttons, Positivo-Vaio touchpads, Dell Mayabay (Pressure Pad), Google Chromebook Atlax (Pixelbook Go), and a number of Razer internal keyboards. The internal keyboard quirks are for various Razer Blade laptops to address the touchpad previously failing to disable while typing.
The full list of patches making up the libinput 1.23 release can be found on the mailing list.