Libinput 1.23 Brings New "Custom" Pointer Acceleration Profile, Better Razer Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 March 2023 at 06:33 AM EDT. 2 Comments
José Expósito announced the release this weekend of libinput 1.23, the input handling library used these days across the Linux desktop for both X.Org/X11 and Wayland based environments. With libinput 1.23 comes a few notable new features.

First up, libinput 1.23 brings a new "custom" pointer acceleration profile. This custom profile allows the user to tweak the profile to their exact desired configuration based on input speed preference. Already within X.Org's xf86-input-libinput driver is support for this new profile while on the Wayland side it's now up to compositors to expose the new functionality to their users.

Razer Blade laptop


Libinput 1.23 also brings new quirks for hardware such as the Logitech MX Master 3B, Apple M2 keyboard quirks, Dell 2-in-1 models for side volume buttons, Positivo-Vaio touchpads, Dell Mayabay (Pressure Pad), Google Chromebook Atlax (Pixelbook Go), and a number of Razer internal keyboards. The internal keyboard quirks are for various Razer Blade laptops to address the touchpad previously failing to disable while typing.

The full list of patches making up the libinput 1.23 release can be found on the mailing list.
