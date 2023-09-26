sdl12-compat 1.2.68 Allows More Games To Run On The Modern Linux Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 September 2023 at 04:58 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING
A new version of the sdl12-compat library is now available, which serves as an SDL2 portability layer for allowing old SDL 1.2.x games and applications work on modern SDL2 systems.

This sdl12-compat library works great for better integrating classic/vintage games on modern Linux systems with Wayland and other newer software components. With today's sdl12-compat 1.2.68 release there are more games working on this portability layer, including Trine, Mark of the Ninja, and Hyperspace Delivery Boy. The SDLmm C++ bindings are also now working on this compatibility layer along with libsdl-perl. Plus there are a variety of bug fixes and other updates in this version.

Downloads and more details on the sdl12-compat 1.2.68 release via GitHub.
