OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Rolling Out GCC 13
While GCC 13 is working its way toward its official GCC 13.1 stable release in the next few weeks, with this week's openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release updates it has already begun switching over to this major annual compiler update.
Those running openSUSE Tumbleweed and doing zypper dup will find themselves now with a full rebuild of this Linux distribution using GCC 13 as the default compiler. This is tracking a GCC 13.0.1 Git state in its near-final form for this GNU Compiler Collection stack.
This isn't too surprising or out of the ordinary with openSUSE Tumbleweed quickly shifting to new GCC compiler versions, especially with SUSE employing some of the key GCC contributors. Similarly, the upcoming Fedora 38 release from Red Hat is also making use of GCC 13 by default for those that tend to be among the most prominent Linux distributions adopting new GCC releases quickly, including the likes of Intel's Clear Linux and other rolling release distros.
GCC 13 brings initial support for AMD Zen 4 processors, multiple new Intel micro-architectures and ISA extensions for processors being released over the next two years, various Arm and RISC-V enhancements, continued work on new C++ and C features, the initial GCC Rust front-end, and a whole lot more as covered on Phoronix now for roughly the past year of development.
More details on this week's openSUSE Tumbleweed upgrade to GCC 13 along with a number of other prominent package upgrades can be found via news.opensuse.org for the latest highlights.
1 Comment