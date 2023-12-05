One Week Left To Vote On openSUSE's New Logo

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 6 December 2023 at 06:06 AM EST. 18 Comments
The openSUSE project has been working on a rebranding to better differentiate between this community open-source project and SUSE itself. There's been work on a logo design contest with just under one week left to vote in this survey.

The openSUSE logo survey contest will conclude on 12 December at the next openSUSE Community meeting. The goal is on establishing a distinct brand identity separate from SUSE.

Some of the new openSUSE logos being considered in the contest.


The new logo will be used alongside the existing Geeko logo during a transition period following the announcement.

The openSUSE logo has appeared in a lot of places over the years, including their own openSUSE beer.


More details on the new openSUSE logo contest or to participate in the survey, visit news.opensuse.org.
