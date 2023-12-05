One Week Left To Vote On openSUSE's New Logo
The openSUSE logo survey contest will conclude on 12 December at the next openSUSE Community meeting. The goal is on establishing a distinct brand identity separate from SUSE.
Some of the new openSUSE logos being considered in the contest.
The new logo will be used alongside the existing Geeko logo during a transition period following the announcement.
The openSUSE logo has appeared in a lot of places over the years, including their own openSUSE beer.
More details on the new openSUSE logo contest or to participate in the survey, visit news.opensuse.org.