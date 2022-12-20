openSUSE ALP "Punta Baretti" Prototype Released With More Changes
SUSE has released a new prototype build of their Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) that will serve as the basis for the next-generation SUSE Enterprise Linux.
This new openSUSE ALP prototype is codenamed Punta Baretti and features improvements to its new D-Installer installation mechanism and other low-level platform enhancements:
- D-Installer now supports deployments on bare metal systems with full disk encryption. The focus here is on using the system's Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to decrypt the boot volume to avoid the need to input passwords / user interaction.
- Many YaST clients have been adapted to run within containers and YaST modules have been adapted to work within transactional systems.
- Initial support for transactional systems handling.
- The Cockpit web management console is now available in containerized form and as an ALP workload.
- GRUB2 will be the new bootloader for ALP.
- New workloads available for ALP are a Firewalld container and Warewulf container.
- SELinux has been moved to the "enforced" mode and Firewalld now defaults to the "deny" mode of operation.
Downloads and more details on this new prototype ALP release via SUSE.com.
