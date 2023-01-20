Updated Intel oneAPI Level Zero Loader Brings Support For The L0 v1.5 Spec

Released on Thursday was the oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.9.4 as the newest open-source software release from the company.

The oneAPI Level Zero Loader is the central library for loading Level Zero implementations on Linux and Windows systems. This project contains the common loader for oneAPI Level Zero, the Level Zero C/C++ headers, and also the validation layer within this MIT-licensed source tree.

With the oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.9.4 release, this common library adds support for the Level Zero v1.5 specification and fixes some compilation issues on Windows and other build problems for the project.

Intel's oneAPI Level Zero 1.5 specification was released last week as this low-level API worked on by Intel but can also be supported by other hardware/vendors as well. With Level Zero v1.5 it adds a new core extension for handling BFloat16 conversions, clarifies in core that a context can be used by sub-devices of devices, adds an extension to return a device's IP version, the image view extension is moved to standard, host support for IPC allocations is added, new sub-allocations properties extensions, additional default errors, and more. Outside of the core changes, Level Zero v1.5 with its Sysman interface has added a RAS Category and Fabric API along with other API changes.


Those interested in the latest Intel oneAPI Level Zero specification can find it publicly documented via spec.oneapi.io.

The updated oneAPI Level Zero Loader 1.9.4 release for Windows and Linux can be downloaded from GitHub.
