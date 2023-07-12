Intel Releases libva 2.19 VA-API Video Acceleration Library For Windows & Linux

12 July 2023
Libva 2.19 has been released as the newest feature update for this centralized library used by the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) on Linux and other platforms.

The libva 2.19 release brings some Windows support improvements to change the default driver search path and also relying on the compiler to define link names. VA-API on Windows has been a possibility now for a number of months thanks to work by Microsoft. The VA-API library is working out well on Windows now and software like FFmpeg has begun supporting its use.

The libva 2.19 release also has made some minor API additions, enable support for license acquisition of multiple protected playbacks as part of its TEE / protected content playback handling, and other changes. Libva's tracing support has also improved its VA trace log for AV1 encode content.

libva 2.19


Downloads and more details on the libva 2.19 Video Acceleration API library update via intel/libva on GitHub.
