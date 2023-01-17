VA-API 2.17 Released With Basic X11 DRI3 Support, Enabling VA-API On Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 17 January 2023 at 06:18 AM EST.
In addition to Intel engineers this past week releasing the newest Intel Media Driver quarterly release, they have also published libva 2.17 as the newest version of this open-source Video Acceleration API library that is used across VA-API vendor/driver implementations.

The libva 2.17 release was tagged this morning and punts EMGD / NVIDIA NVCTRL / AMD FGLRX code behind a "with-legacy" build option, various Meson build system updates, various bug fixes, initial Windows build support, and basic DRI3 support for the X11 code path.

Yes, VA-API 2.17 is the first release where this Linux Video Acceleration API is seeing initial enablement work for Windows. Presumably Intel is working to expose VA-API on Windows for better API compatibility with their oneAPI software stack and getting oneVPL video processing with VA-API to be more cross-platform... It will be interesting to see what other drivers and software may end up supporting VA-API on Windows moving forward while for now it's this central libva library that has seen the initial Microsoft Windows enablement.


The basic DRI3 enablement for VA-API noted:
"DRI3 has been a thing for 5+ years, sadly libva never learned how to query the server for the fd.

Add basic support for that, where we fall-back to the DRM module's drm module name to driver mappings."

The libva 2.17 library source code can be downloaded from GitHub.
