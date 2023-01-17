Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
VA-API 2.17 Released With Basic X11 DRI3 Support, Enabling VA-API On Windows
The libva 2.17 release was tagged this morning and punts EMGD / NVIDIA NVCTRL / AMD FGLRX code behind a "with-legacy" build option, various Meson build system updates, various bug fixes, initial Windows build support, and basic DRI3 support for the X11 code path.
Yes, VA-API 2.17 is the first release where this Linux Video Acceleration API is seeing initial enablement work for Windows. Presumably Intel is working to expose VA-API on Windows for better API compatibility with their oneAPI software stack and getting oneVPL video processing with VA-API to be more cross-platform... It will be interesting to see what other drivers and software may end up supporting VA-API on Windows moving forward while for now it's this central libva library that has seen the initial Microsoft Windows enablement.
The basic DRI3 enablement for VA-API noted:
"DRI3 has been a thing for 5+ years, sadly libva never learned how to query the server for the fd.
Add basic support for that, where we fall-back to the DRM module's drm module name to driver mappings."
The libva 2.17 library source code can be downloaded from GitHub.